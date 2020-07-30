UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed, 17 More Injured By Blast In Japan's Fukushima Prefecture - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) One person has died and 17 more have been injured as a result of an explosion that hit a restaurant in the city of Koriyama, Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, media reported on Thursday.

The powerful explosion has fully destroyed the small building, the NHK broadcaster reported, adding that the blast wave also damaged several neighboring houses.

Two of the injured people are reportedly in critical condition.

The destroyed restaurant had been closed since April over the coronavirus pandemic and was due to open after the renovation on Friday.

According to firefighters, there were six balloons with propane in the restaurant, and a gas leak caused the explosion.

