One Person Killed, 17 Others Injured At Party Shooting In US State Of Indiana - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 01:40 AM

One Person Killed, 17 Others Injured at Party Shooting in US State of Indiana - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) One person was killed, 17 others injured in a shooting at a street party in the US state of Indiana, local media reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 1:14 a.m. local time (05:14 GMT) in the city of Muncie, the Star Press reported.

The deceased was a 30-year-old man, some of the victims suffered critical injuries and were transferred to medical facilities by helicopter, according to the police.

