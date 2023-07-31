One Person Killed, 17 Others Injured At Party Shooting In US State Of Indiana - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 01:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) One person was killed, 17 others injured in a shooting at a street party in the US state of Indiana, local media reported on Sunday.
The incident occurred at around 1:14 a.m. local time (05:14 GMT) in the city of Muncie, the Star Press reported.
The deceased was a 30-year-old man, some of the victims suffered critical injuries and were transferred to medical facilities by helicopter, according to the police.