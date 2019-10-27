KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) One person was killed and two more were injured, including a child, by the explosion in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, staged by the Taliban Islamist movement, a spokesman for the provincial governor said on Sunday.

According to Arif Noori, the blast hit a civilian vehicle in the Dih Yak district of Ghazni.

"A Taliban's bomb blast killed a civilian, and injured a child and another youth in the Alam Qala area of the Dih Yak district," Noori said in a press release.

The incident happened just before noon local time (07:30 GMT), and the injured were sent to the Ghazni City Civil Hospital for treatment and then transported to Kabul.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in the wake of the presidential election, which was held on September 28. The Taliban, which have been waging a war against the central government, vowed to disrupt the voting but, despite multiple attacks, failed to do so.