UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Killed, 2 Injured By Blast Staged By Taliban In Afghanistan's Ghazni - Official

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

One Person Killed, 2 Injured by Blast Staged by Taliban in Afghanistan's Ghazni - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) One person was killed and two more were injured, including a child, by the explosion in the central Afghan province of Ghazni, staged by the Taliban Islamist movement, a spokesman for the provincial governor said on Sunday.

According to Arif Noori, the blast hit a civilian vehicle in the Dih Yak district of Ghazni.

"A Taliban's bomb blast killed a civilian, and injured a child and another youth in the Alam Qala area of the Dih Yak district," Noori said in a press release.

The incident happened just before noon local time (07:30 GMT), and the injured were sent to the Ghazni City Civil Hospital for treatment and then transported to Kabul.

The situation in Afghanistan escalated in the wake of the presidential election, which was held on September 28. The Taliban, which have been waging a war against the central government, vowed to disrupt the voting but, despite multiple attacks, failed to do so.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast Governor Vehicle Ghazni September Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

16 minutes ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Jair Bolsonaro witness signing ..

2 hours ago

Al Tayer meets Swiss President

2 hours ago

PCFC signs agreement with Vietnam, expands scope o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.