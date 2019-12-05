One Person Killed, 29 Injured in Odessa College Fire, Another 13 Went Missing - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The number of injured of a fire in a college in the Ukrainian city of Odessa increased to 29, one person was killed, while another 13 are missing, the police said.

On Wednesday, the fire broke out at the Odessa Economics College. According to the Odessa region police, one woman died in a hospital.

Initially, it was reported that the victim was a lecturer but later it turned out that she was a student. Earlier reports indicated 26 injured people.

"As a result of the fire at Odessa College, one person was killed, 29 people were injured. The whereabouts of 13 people are being specified. The efforts are now aimed at eliminating the fire and finding people whose whereabouts have not been established," the police said on Facebook.

Emergency services continue to extinguish the fire. The causes of the incident remain unknown.