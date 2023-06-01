One Person Killed, 3 Injured in Cafe Shooting in Eastern France - Reports

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in a cafe located in the commune of Nantua in eastern France on Thursday afternoon, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in a cafe located in the commune of Nantua in eastern France on Thursday afternoon, media reported.

A man of about 30 years of age opened fire in the cafe, injuring several people. A 19-year-old man died of his wounds at the scene, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing a police source. Three other persons were injured, with one of them, a 31-year-old man, taken to hospital in serious condition by helicopter.

The area was cordoned off, with over 50 police officers working at the crime scene, the report said.

Later in the day, BFMTV reported that the shooter was arrested by the police in one of the apartments near the cafe, where he was hiding after fleeing the scene of the incident.

The prosecutor's office of the French prefecture of Bourg-en-Bresse has launched a murder investigation, the broadcaster reported, adding that the shooting was not considered an act of terrorism.