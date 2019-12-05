One Person Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting at Pearl Harbor Shipyard - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) One person was killed, at least three people were injured in a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard at the eponymous US military base in Hawaii, two of those injured are in critical condition, the Hawaii news Now portal reported.

According to the source of the channel, there are civilians among the victims. According to the channel, the situation was able to take control.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) said on Twitter its security forces had responded to a reported shooting at the shipyard.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m., access to the base is closed, it added.