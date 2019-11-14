UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed, 3 Others Injured In Shooting In Russia's Blagoveshchensk - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:00 AM

One Person Killed, 3 Others Injured in Shooting in Russia's Blagoveshchensk - Authorities

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) One person died and three others were wounded in a shooting incident at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, the Health Ministry of the Amur Region told Sputnik, citing preliminary data, on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, one person died and three people were injured in the shooting at a college. Those injured include two teenagers and a young man," the ministry said.

