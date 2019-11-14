BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) One person died and three others were wounded in a shooting incident at a college in Russia's Far Eastern city of Blagoveshchensk, the Health Ministry of the Amur Region told Sputnik, citing preliminary data, on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, one person died and three people were injured in the shooting at a college. Those injured include two teenagers and a young man," the ministry said.