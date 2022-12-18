One Person Killed, 34 Injured in Tanker Truck Fire in Afghanistan - Security Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) One person died and 34 were injured in a tanker truck fire in the high-attitude Salang Tunnel in the Afghan province of Parwan, provincial security chief Azizullah Omar said on Sunday.

According to the official, the truck was going from the province of Baghlan to Kabul and caught fire inside the tunnel.

All the injured people were men, and the deceased was an elderly person, Omar noted.

The Salang Tunnel is located at an altitude of over 3,200 meters (10,499 feet) above sea level, in the area of the eponymous pass in the Hindu Kush mountains. The tunnel was built in 1958-1964 by Soviet specialists, mainly Moscow metro builders. The only road connecting Kabul with the northern provinces of Afghanistan passes through the tunnel.