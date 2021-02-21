UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Killed, 4 Injured In Shooting In Kennett, Missouri - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 11:20 PM

One Person Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting in Kennett, Missouri - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) A shooting in Kennett, Missouri left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, the city police said.

"On 2-21-2021 at approximately 12:25 a.m. [06:25 GMT] Kennett officers responded to the American Legion building in reference to someone shooting a firearm.

Upon arrival investigation revealed that multiple individuals had been shot. Officers discovered 5 total victims, 1 victim later died from his injuries," the police said on its Facebook page.

The police added that other victims were taken to hospitals and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Facebook Died Sunday From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

22 minutes ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

1 hour ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

2 hours ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED500 mn for sanitation de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.