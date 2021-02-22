One Person Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting in Kennett, Missouri - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) A shooting in Kennett, Missouri left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, the city police said.

"On 2-21-2021 at approximately 12:25 a.m. [06:25 GMT] Kennett officers responded to the American Legion building in reference to someone shooting a firearm.

Upon arrival investigation revealed that multiple individuals had been shot. Officers discovered 5 total victims, 1 victim later died from his injuries," the police said on its Facebook page.

The police added that other victims were taken to hospitals and an investigation has been launched into the incident.