KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) A blast in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province has left one person killed and five others injured, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The blast took place in Kot district's village of Mitran, in a school that is currently under construction, the source specified.

One worker was killed and five others were injured in the blast. Those injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. The condition of two of them is assessed as critical.