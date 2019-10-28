UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Killed, 5 Injured In Blast In Afghanistan's Eastern Nangarhar Province - Source

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

One Person Killed, 5 Injured in Blast in Afghanistan's Eastern Nangarhar Province - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) A blast in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province has left one person killed and five others injured, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

The blast took place in Kot district's village of Mitran, in a school that is currently under construction, the source specified.

One worker was killed and five others were injured in the blast. Those injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. The condition of two of them is assessed as critical.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 October 2019

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

10 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

11 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.