One Person Killed, 5 Missing In Cargo Ship Collision On China's Yangtze River -State Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

One Person Killed, 5 Missing in Cargo Ship Collision on China's Yangtze River -State Media

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) One person was killed and five others went missing as a result of a collision between two cargo ships at the mouth of China's Yangtze River, the official CCTV broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the media, the incident took place late on Sunday when the OCEANA container ship broke down and collided with the Xinqisheng 69, which was carrying 650 containers and 16 crew members. The latter vessel sank as a result.

Search and rescue operations are still underway, the broadcaster reported, adding that 10 people have so far been rescued.

