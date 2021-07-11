One Person Killed, 62 Arrested as Violent Pro-Zuma Protests Sweep South Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) A man was shot dead and 62 others were arrested in South Africa as violence triggered by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma continues to spread across the country, police said Sunday.

The 79-year-old turned himself in on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial. The public broadcaster SABC said the constitutional court would hear Zuma's appeal on Monday.

Protests erupted on Friday night in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng.

Officers responded to "incidents of opportunistic criminality and violent protests" in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, police said. These included looting and barricading of public roads. Some 300 people were dispersed while trying to block the M2 freeway in a Johannesburg suburb.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man who was certified dead at a clinic in Alexandra, a Johannesburg township.