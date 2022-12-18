UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed, 8 Injured In Shelling In Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) One person died and eight were injured as a result of a shelling in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that at about 13:00 local time (10:00 GMT), nine explosions could be heard in the sky above the city of Belgorod.

Gladkov confirmed that air defense systems were put into operation in the city and the region.

"One person died... Eight people were injured, seven are now in the hospital, one of them is in intensive care. All necessary medical care is provided. Another victim refused hospitalization and was sent for outpatient treatment," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

The shelling damaged a poultry farm in the region, the governor added.

Gladkov expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

