UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Killed, 9 Injured As Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes In Mexico's South - Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:50 AM

One Person Killed, 9 Injured as Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes in Mexico's South - Navy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Mexican Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR) has informed of a Black Hawk helicopter's crash in the country's southern state of Veracruz that left one person killed and nine others injured.

"This is to inform that unfortunately a Black Hawk helicopter of this institution suffered an accident in the town of Tepecuitlapa in the municipality of Tehuipango of the Veracruz state.

More information is to follow," the SEMAR said on Twitter.

According to Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Jimenez, the helicopter was carrying 10 people of whom one had died as a result of the crash. He said the helicopter was on a mission to rescue kidnapped people in the Zongolica municipality in the state's southern part.

A rescue operation is underway at the crash site and, according to Mexican Minister of Civilian Protection Hugo Gutierrez, the injured people are being assisted at the moment.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Governor Twitter Died Veracruz SITE

Recent Stories

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

6 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

7 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

7 hours ago

UAE Government announces closure of leisure sites, ..

8 hours ago

France to use helcopters, drones to enforce virus ..

7 hours ago

US VP Pence, wife to be tested for coronavirus aft ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.