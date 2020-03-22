(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Mexican Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR) has informed of a Black Hawk helicopter's crash in the country's southern state of Veracruz that left one person killed and nine others injured.

"This is to inform that unfortunately a Black Hawk helicopter of this institution suffered an accident in the town of Tepecuitlapa in the municipality of Tehuipango of the Veracruz state.

More information is to follow," the SEMAR said on Twitter.

According to Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Jimenez, the helicopter was carrying 10 people of whom one had died as a result of the crash. He said the helicopter was on a mission to rescue kidnapped people in the Zongolica municipality in the state's southern part.

A rescue operation is underway at the crash site and, according to Mexican Minister of Civilian Protection Hugo Gutierrez, the injured people are being assisted at the moment.