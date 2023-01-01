UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed, 9 Injured In Shooting In US State Of Alabama On New Year Eve - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) One person died and nine others were injured in a shooting in the US city of Mobile, Alabama, on New Year's Eve, Fox news reported on Sunday, citing police.

The police department of mobile received reports of shooting at 11:14 p.m.

local time on Saturday (05:14 GMT on Sunday), the report said.

The police specified that the injured were transported to local hospitals, where they received treatment, however, their condition is unknown as of early Sunday.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.

