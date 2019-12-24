One Person Killed After Militants Attack Police Car In Northern Afghanistan - Source
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:00 PM
One person was killed in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, following an attack launched by militants on a police car, a security source told Sputnik
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) One person was killed in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, following an attack launched by militants on a police car, a security source told Sputnik.
According to the source, the militants shot at a Ranger vehicle, belonging to the Kunduz city police, near a security checkpoint in the Charakab area.
The Taliban have took responsibility for the incident.