One Person Killed After Militants Attack Police Car In Northern Afghanistan - Source

Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:00 PM

One Person Killed After Militants Attack Police Car in Northern Afghanistan - Source

One person was killed in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, following an attack launched by militants on a police car, a security source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) One person was killed in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, following an attack launched by militants on a police car, a security source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the militants shot at a Ranger vehicle, belonging to the Kunduz city police, near a security checkpoint in the Charakab area.

The Taliban have took responsibility for the incident.

