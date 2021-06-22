UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed, Almost 50 Injured In Clashes In Colombia - Government

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

One Person Killed, Almost 50 Injured in Clashes in Colombia - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) At least one person was killed and 47 others, including police officers, were injured in clashes between police and civilians in Usme, the southeastern part of Bogota, authorities said.

"A 32-year-old young man, Jaime Alonso Fandinho, was hit in the chest by a blunt object amid clashes with police in Usma, which led to his death," Secretary of Government of Bogota Luis Ernesto Gomez said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The clashes took place in Usma on Monday, when Esmad riot police arrived to disperse a crowd of young people blocking traffic on one of the roads. According to the local authorities, during about 4 hours of disturbances, more than 20 civilians and about 27 representatives of law enforcement agencies were injured.

In addition, at least two people were detained.

Bogota Metropolitan Police said they were aware that civilians have used explosives and wires to injure Esmad members.

Since April 28, Colombia has been gripped by protests against tax hikes, which carry on even after the authorities discarded the initiative. Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

According to the Colombian security forces, more than 2000 people have been injured in clashes between the police and protesters since April with dozens of people left dead. A delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights visited the country last week.

