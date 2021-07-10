One Person Killed, Another Hurt in Knife Attack Near Paris - Reports

A knifeman attacked a sales assistant and a client in a mobile phone store in the French town of Claye-Souilly near Paris, killing one and severely injuring another, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) A knifeman attacked a sales assistant and a client in a mobile phone store in the French town of Claye-Souilly near Paris, killing one and severely injuring another, media said.

The 62-year-old suspect is a Senegalese national with a record of drug-related offenses, according to the BFMTV news channel.

He reportedly had a dispute with the salesperson before stabbing them with a knife. A client interfered and was likewise attacked. The deceased person is said to be 18.

The Seine-et-Marne prefecture tweeted a warning, saying a "public security incident" had taken place at a shopping mall. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said two officers detained an attacker at a phone store.