BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) One person has died and another was injured in a car bomb explosion in the Syrian capital of Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the improvised explosive device was placed in a car, which detonated near the Tishreen stadium.

The device was reportedly planted by militants.