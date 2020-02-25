UrduPoint.com
Tue 25th February 2020 | 09:47 PM

One Person Killed, Another Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Damascus - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) One person has died and another was injured in a car bomb explosion in the Syrian capital of Damascus, the state-run SANA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the improvised explosive device was placed in a car, which detonated near the Tishreen stadium.

The device was reportedly planted by militants.

