One Person Killed, Another Injured in Fire at Residential Building in Moscow - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) One person died and another was injured after an old residential building in central Moscow caught fire, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have information about one injured person and one dead," the press service said.

It added that the blaze was fully extinguished and that it covered the area of 80 square meters (861 square feet).