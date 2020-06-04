One person has died, and another one was injured following a shooting incident in the early hours of Thursday in the Dorchester neighborhood of the US city of Boston, the police department said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) One person has died, and another one was injured following a shooting incident in the early hours of Thursday in the Dorchester neighborhood of the US city of Boston, the police department said in a press release.

"At about 2:29 AM [06:29 GMT] on Thursday, June 4, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 68 Whitfield Street in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the male victims later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced. The second victim's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening," the statement read.

The BPD is investigating the circumstances of the incident, providing no information on whether the shooting was linked to the nationwide protests caused by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.