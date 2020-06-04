UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Killed, Another Injured In Shooting In Boston's Dorchester Area - Police

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:31 PM

One Person Killed, Another Injured in Shooting in Boston's Dorchester Area - Police

One person has died, and another one was injured following a shooting incident in the early hours of Thursday in the Dorchester neighborhood of the US city of Boston, the police department said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) One person has died, and another one was injured following a shooting incident in the early hours of Thursday in the Dorchester neighborhood of the US city of Boston, the police department said in a press release.

"At about 2:29 AM [06:29 GMT] on Thursday, June 4, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a radio call for a person shot in the area of 68 Whitfield Street in Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the male victims later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced. The second victim's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening," the statement read.

The BPD is investigating the circumstances of the incident, providing no information on whether the shooting was linked to the nationwide protests caused by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Male George Minneapolis Boston June 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE to celebrate ‘World Environment Day’

6 minutes ago

Saqlain Mushtaq takes charges at High Performance ..

27 minutes ago

PIA slashes salaries of its employees up to 25 per ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority welcomes resuming transi ..

51 minutes ago

NCOC for strict crackdown against violators of SOP ..

few seconds

'Policemen performing duties on front line against ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.