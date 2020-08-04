One Person Killed as Ultralight Trike Makes Hard Landing in Moscow Region - Emergencies

One person was killed and one other injured as an ultralight trike made a hard landing in the Moscow region's Mozhaysky district, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) One person was killed and one other injured as an ultralight trike made a hard landing in the Moscow region's Mozhaysky district, a representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"A private two-seater ultralight trike made a hard landing in the area of the 97th kilometer of the M-1 Federal highway," the representative told Sputnik, adding that the incident resulted in one fatality and one injury.