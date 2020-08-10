UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed, Dozens Injured In Belarus Protests - Human Rights Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

One Person Killed, Dozens Injured in Belarus Protests - Human Rights Center

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) One person was killed in Minsk as a result of the protests that rocked the city after the presidential election, Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna (Spring) said on Monday.

"The young man received a fatal cerebral injury," Viasna wrote on Telegram, adding that special equipment, which law enforcement agencies used against protesters, had run him over.

According to Viasna, at least 213 people were detained on Sunday, and dozens of injured people remain in hospitals.

