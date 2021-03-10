UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed During Students' Protest Outside Wits University In South Africa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

One Person Killed During Students' Protest Outside Wits University in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Wits University in South Africa's Johannesburg said on Wednesday that it is saddened to learn about the death of a young man during a protest of students which was dispersed by the police.

A man was shot and killed after police fired rubber bullets at the crowd of students who demand free education.

"Wits University is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a 35-year-old man in the Braamfontein CBD [Central business District] outside of the institution this morning. The University extends its condolences to the family of the deceased," the university said in a statement.

