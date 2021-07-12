One Person Killed, Five Others Injured in Texas Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in a desert area outside of El Paso, Texas, local media report.

The shooting took place at around 03:15 local time (09:15 GMT) on Sunday, just outside of El Paso, in a popular spot for bonfire parties, El Paso Times said citing the county sheriff's office.

As a result of the shooting, a 21-year-old man died and at least five others were found with serious injuries near the Socorro school district's Activities Complex, police said.

An investigation is underway. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.