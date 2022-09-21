One Person Killed, Four Injured In Crash Of Russian Helicopter In Turkey - Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 08:20 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) A Russian firefighting helicopter crashed in Turkey on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another four, Turkish media reported.
The aircraft was flying to fight a fire in Marmaris, the Son Dakika news portal reported.
Inscription "Vladivostok Avia" could be seen on a fragment of the helicopter, according to photos presented by media.