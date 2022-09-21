One Person Killed, Four Injured in Crash of Russian Helicopter in Turkey - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) A Russian firefighting helicopter crashed in Turkey on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another four, Turkish media reported.

The aircraft was flying to fight a fire in Marmaris, the Son Dakika news portal reported.

Inscription "Vladivostok Avia" could be seen on a fragment of the helicopter, according to photos presented by media.