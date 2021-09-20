UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed, Four Injured In Freight Trains Collision In Guinea - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

One Person Killed, Four Injured in Freight Trains Collision in Guinea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) One person was killed and four others wounded, as two freight trains belonging to Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (a subsidiary of Russian aluminium company Rusal) collided in Guinea, Guinee7 news outlet reported on Monday.

The incident took place in the suburbs of Guine's capital of Conakry in the early hours of Monday. One train was out of order, but no warning was issued, which actually caused the collision.

Related Topics

Russia Company Kindia Conakry Guinea

Recent Stories

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two mo ..

Exports increase by 24% to Rs742,259 mln in two months

17 minutes ago
 COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital ..

COVID-19 variant Delta Plus spreads in Lao capital

18 minutes ago
 Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of ..

Arab League Observer Praises Proper Management of Russia's Parliamentary Vote

18 minutes ago
 Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of ..

Macron asks 'forgiveness' for French treatment of Algerian Harki fighters

18 minutes ago
 UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveri ..

UAE announces 313 new COVID-19 cases, 409 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

36 minutes ago
 President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Ir ..

President Khalifa receives cable of thanks from Iranian President

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.