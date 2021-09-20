One Person Killed, Four Injured in Freight Trains Collision in Guinea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) One person was killed and four others wounded, as two freight trains belonging to Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (a subsidiary of Russian aluminium company Rusal) collided in Guinea, Guinee7 news outlet reported on Monday.

The incident took place in the suburbs of Guine's capital of Conakry in the early hours of Monday. One train was out of order, but no warning was issued, which actually caused the collision.