One Person Killed In Bomb Attack Near NATO Airbase In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:59 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) At least one person has been killed in the car bomb explosion near the NATO airbase in the Bagram district of Afghanistan's eastern Parwan province, while the number of those injured has increased to 62, the Tolo news broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

It was reported earlier in the day that 48 people were injured.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

