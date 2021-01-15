UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed In Car Blast In Afghan Capital Kabul - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

One Person Killed in Car Blast in Afghan Capital Kabul - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) One person was killed and another injured when an explosion struck a moving vehicle in the Afghan capital Kabul, police said Friday.

According to the municipal police district, the explosion occurred at 04:50 p.m.

(12:20 GMT) in the 17th police district in the capital's northwest, destroying a moving Toyota Corolla.

No responsibility has been claimed by the Taliban or other armed groups active in Afghanistan.

Sporadic violence has become an everyday feature for Afghan citizens as the Taliban intends to use a conditional ceasefire as a bargaining tool in peace negotiations with the government, currently underway in Qatar's capital Doha.

