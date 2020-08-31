UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed In Dubai Restaurant Gas Cylinder Explosion - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:13 PM

One Person Killed in Dubai Restaurant Gas Cylinder Explosion - Reports

One person was killed in a gas cylinder explosion that took place at UAE's Dubai restaurant in the early hours of Monday, The National newspaper has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) One person was killed in a gas cylinder explosion that took place at UAE's Dubai restaurant in the early hours of Monday, The National newspaper has reported.

The incident occurred at 4:31 local time (00:31 GMT) in a four-storey building in the International City area, according to the news outlet.

The newspaper reported that firefighters and rescue teams had rushed to the site and evacuated residents. The blast has caused significant damage to the building's ground floor, according a Dubai Civil defense spokesperson, cited by the newspaper.

The fire was extinguished within 33 minutes, and the police has started an investigation into the case, the news outlet said.

Earlier in the day, the state-run WAM news agency reported another gas blast that occurred on the Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi with a number of people being injured. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the UAE news reports, emergency teams have evacuated residents from the area.

