One Person Killed In Explosion At Mine In Russia's Buryatia - Emergencies

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:56 PM

One Person Killed in Explosion at Mine in Russia's Buryatia - Emergencies

One person was killed in an accidental detonation of explosive materials at the Vladimirsky mine in Russia's Buryatia, while seven people managed to escape, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday

One person was killed in an accidental detonation of explosive materials at the Vladimirsky mine in Russia's Buryatia, while seven people managed to escape, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Explosives accidentally detonated at Vladimirsky mine's first adit. One person was killed in the incident, seven others came to the surface on their own," the spokesman said.

According to preliminary information, the mine belongs to Rifey gold mining company.

More Stories From World

