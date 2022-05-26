One Person Killed in Industrial Accident at Iranian Military Complex - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

At least one person died and another one was injured as a result of an industrial accident at Iranian military complex in Parchin, 40 miles southeast of Tehran, Iranian media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) At least one person died and another one was injured as a result of an industrial accident at Iranian military complex in Parchin, 40 miles southeast of Tehran, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night at one of the Parchin factories, the Tasnim news agency said, citing a source.

Causes of the accident are being investigated, the report said.