UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed In Industrial Accident At Iranian Military Complex - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 03:18 PM

At least one person died and another one was injured as a result of an industrial accident at Iranian military complex in Parchin, 40 miles southeast of Tehran, Iranian media reported on Thursday

The accident occurred on Wednesday night at one of the Parchin factories, the Tasnim news agency said, citing a source.

Causes of the accident are being investigated, the report said.

