UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Killed In Roadside Bomb Explosion In Eastern Afghanistan - Resident

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

One Person Killed in Roadside Bomb Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan - Resident

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) One person has been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Tuesday, a local resident has told Sputnik.

According to the resident, the blast took place near a bakeshop in the 6th district of Nangarhar.

Meanwhile, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik that the roadside bomb exploded on an army vehicle and that no casualties were reported.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Governor Vehicle

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

1 hour ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

2 hours ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

2 hours ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

2 hours ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.