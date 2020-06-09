One Person Killed in Roadside Bomb Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan - Resident

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) One person has been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Tuesday, a local resident has told Sputnik.

According to the resident, the blast took place near a bakeshop in the 6th district of Nangarhar.

Meanwhile, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, told Sputnik that the roadside bomb exploded on an army vehicle and that no casualties were reported.