One Person Killed In Shooting Near Paris Hospital - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

One Person Killed in Shooting Near Paris Hospital - Source

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) One of the persons who were injured near a hospital in Paris died, a police source told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, BFMTB broadcaster reported, citing police sources, that a man and a woman sustained gunshot wounds near a hospital in the 16th arrondissement of the French capital.

The shooter managed to run away, law enforcement agents are currently trying to establish his whereabouts.

"There were reports about several shots near the Henry Dunant hospital. Two people who sustained injuries were placed under medical examination. One of them died," the source said.

More Stories From World

