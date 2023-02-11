MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) At least one person was killed as a result of Ukrainian troops' shelling of the city of Melitopol, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said.

Earlier, Rogov told Sputnik that at least one person was injured when Ukrainian troops shelled Melitopol late on Friday night and the fragments of one of the rockets, shot down by air defense, fell on two private homes. He added that, according to preliminary data, Ukrainian troops shelled Melitopol using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System).

"At the moment, one local civilian is known to have died, another was injured and was promptly taken to the hospital," Rogov said on Telegram in the early hours of Saturday.