One Person Killed, One Injured As 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) One person was killed and another one injured as a result of a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that struck central Philippines on Tuesday, national media reported, citing police.

Earlier in the day, the United States Geological Survey said that the quake occurred at 00:03 GMT 6.8 miles east of the city of San Pedro.

According to CNN Philippines, a policemen has been killed as a result of a building collapse. The injured person is a civilian resident of Poblacion municipality of Masbate province.

The media said that the province's Cataingan municipality was hit the hardest by the quake. The area suffered quakes up to magnitude 7 and, subsequently, massive damage to residential and office buildings.

Local seismologists registered a series of aftershocks following the earthquake.

