One Person Killed, One Injured In Shooting At Amazon Fulfillment Center In US - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 01:55 PM

One Person Killed, One Injured in Shooting at Amazon Fulfillment Center in US - Reports

One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of a shooting at the Amazon fulfillment center in the US state of Florida's Jacksonville city, the Florida Times-Union newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) One person was killed and another was wounded as a result of a shooting at the Amazon fulfillment center in the US state of Florida's Jacksonville city, the Florida Times-Union newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the local police.

According to the police, the shooting occurred at 7.25 p.m. local time on Tuesday (23:25 GMT).

Police officers arrived at the site immediately and found two people � appearing to be Amazon employees � with gunshot wounds. A woman was declared dead on the scene, while a man was taken to a hospital.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, according to the police.

This is the second shooting to occur at the Amazon center on Pecan Park Road this year. The previous one took place on June 29.

