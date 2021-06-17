At least one person was killed and one more was heavily injured in a shooting incident in the town of Espelkamp in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, Bild reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) At least one person was killed and one more was heavily injured in a shooting incident in the town of Espelkamp in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, Bild reported on Thursday.

According to WDR broadcasting company, which cites the police, two people were killed, a man and a woman. According to preliminary information, the shooter fled the scene.