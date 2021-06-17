- Home
Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) At least one person was killed and one more was heavily injured in a shooting incident in the town of Espelkamp in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia, Bild reported on Thursday.
According to WDR broadcasting company, which cites the police, two people were killed, a man and a woman. According to preliminary information, the shooter fled the scene.