One Person Killed, One Injured In Shooting Near Stockholm - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) One person was killed and another one injured in a shooting in the town of Handen south of Stockholm, Swedish media reported on Saturday.

Two men in their 20s were found with gunshot wounds on a street in the center of the city, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, and the victim was sent to the hospital, the report added. According to the SVT broadcaster, the suspect is currently at large.

