One Person Killed, One Wounded During Shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian Troops - Mayor

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) One person was killed and another one was wounded during shelling by Ukrainian troops of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, city mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

"As a result of the barbaric night shelling of the territory of the Kuibyshevsky district by the Nazis, a direct hit on the apartment of a high-rise building on Vakhrusheva Street occurred.

A man born in 2002 died. A woman born in 1981 was hospitalized with fragmentation wounds to hospital No. 17," the mayor said in a statement on Telegram.