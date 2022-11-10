UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed, One Wounded During Shelling Of Donetsk By Ukrainian Troops - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 08:50 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) One person was killed and another one was wounded during shelling by Ukrainian troops of the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk, city mayor Alexey Kulemzin said.

"As a result of the barbaric night shelling of the territory of the Kuibyshevsky district by the Nazis, a direct hit on the apartment of a high-rise building on Vakhrusheva Street occurred.

A man born in 2002 died. A woman born in 1981 was hospitalized with fragmentation wounds to hospital No. 17," the mayor said in a statement on Telegram.

