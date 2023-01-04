UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed, One Wounded In Gunfire In US City Of Indianapolis - Police

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) One person has been killed, and another one suffered bullet wounds in a gunfire in the US city of Indianapolis in the state of Indiana, a police officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday.

"Shortly before 8 o'clock tonight, Indianapolis police officers assigned to the North District received a radio dispatch call to the parking lot in the Castleton Square Mall and reported of persons shot. When the officers arrived on scene, they located two individuals suffering from an apparent gunshot wound... Both of those individuals were transported to a local-level trauma center. One of those individuals transported was in critical condition, the other - in stable condition.

When the individuals arrived at the hospital, the individual listed in critical condition was pronounced deceased from the wounds sustained at the scene," the officer said in a live broadcast on the department's social media.

He added that the person that has died was a juvenile male.

The shooting followed an "altercation" between three males, he said, adding that homicide detectives are questioning a person of interest.

The police department further tweeted that "the area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat;" however, the public and media were asked to avoid the area near the mall as the investigation is ongoing.

