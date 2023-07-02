Open Menu

One Person Killed, Several Injured Due To Shooting In Croatia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) One person was killed and several others were injured after an unidentified man opened fire on a street in the city of Sisak in central Croatia, Croatian news portal Index reported on Saturday, citing law enforcement agencies.

The man opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle, the Croatian Radiotelevision company reported, adding that the police officers arrived at the scene and blocked the area.

At the moment, the police are looking for the shooter, who fled the scene of the crime, the news portal noted.

In addition, emergency services are extinguishing the fire at three facilities that are associated with this incident, the report read.

