One Person Killed, Several Injured In Shooting At Synagogue In Central Vienna - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:20 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) One person was killed, several were injured after shots were fired at a synagogue in the center of Vienna, the OE24 broadcaster reported on Monday.

Earlier, the Kurier newspaper reported an attack on a synagogue in the center of Vienna, saying that several shots were heard.

According to the broadcaster, about 50 shots were fired in the street near the synagogue. It is reported that the shooting was carried out from a machine gun.

According to media reports, one attacker was detained, but there could be several of them.

