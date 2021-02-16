UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed, Several Others Injured By Indirect Fire In Iraq - Military Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) At least one person was killed and six others, including a US service member, were injured in Iraq's Erbil, official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto said.

"Initial reports that Indirect Fire landed on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was 1 civilian contractor killed, 5 civilian contractors injured and 1 US service member injured. More information to follow," Marotto said on Twitter.

Earlier, it was reported that three rockets fell near the international airport in Erbil, located in the Kurdistan Region in Iraq.

