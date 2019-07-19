One Person Killed, Six Missing in Northern Nigeria Following Attack on Car Convoy - NGO

One person was killed and six people, including a member of the French Action Against Hunger non-governmental organization (NGO), are missing in northeastern Nigeria following an attack on a convoy of vehicles, the NGO said on Friday

"On Thursday 18 July, 2019, a convoy of vehicles was attacked on the road to Damasak, Borno State, Nigeria.

One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing," the organization said in a statement.

The NGO added that it was deeply saddened by the incident and expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased driver.

Reportedly, the attack was carried out by Islamist militants, although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.