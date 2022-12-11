UrduPoint.com

One Person Killed, Three Injured In DPR As Result Of Ukrainian Shelling - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 10:40 AM

One Person Killed, Three Injured in DPR as Result of Ukrainian Shelling - Authorities

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) One person died, and three were injured over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of rocket attacks by Ukrainian troops, the headquarters of the territorial defense of the DPR said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Ukrainian troops attacked the city of Donetsk using BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past 24 hours, from 08:00 (05:00 GMT) on December 10 to 08:00 on December 11, as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, one person was killed and three more civilians were injured," the agency said on Telegram.

On Saturday, at least one civilian was injured during Ukraine's shelling of central Donetsk, which resulted in damage to the building of a new planetarium and two shopping centers.

