One Person Killed, Two Others Injured During Protest in Iraqi Kurdistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) At least one protester died and two more got injured during a protest of civil servants over a delay in payment of salaries in Iraqi Kurdistan's Sulaymaniyah province on Monday, the Shafaq news agency reported, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that offices of several Kurdish political parties were set on fire during the demonstration.

According to sources, the incident that led to the death of a demonstrator occurred in the Chamchamal district. In additional, sources told Shafaq that Sulaymaniyah security forces were put on high alert. Law enforcement officers are mainly deployed in the city of Sulaymaniyah, the provincial capital.

Protests in the part of the Kurdish-majority autonomous region of Iraq are ongoing since last Wednesday. The regional authorities are facing a financial crisis after the termination of payments from the Iraqi Federal government in April.