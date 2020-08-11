UrduPoint.com
One Person Killed, Two Others Injured In Bomb Blast In Afghan Capital - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) One person was killed and two others were injured in a bomb blast in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a source in Kabul police headquarters told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The explosion took place in Kabul's 11th district, the Khair Khana area, at 7 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT), the source specified.

Witnesses told Sputnik that two vehicles were destroyed in the blast.

More Stories From World

