MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The search continues for one person who remains unaccounted for amid a huge fire at an industrial facility in the town of Royal Leamington Spa in central England, the local police department reported on Friday.

UK media reported earlier in the day that explosions could be heard from the site.

"One person currently remains unaccounted for, emergency services are working hard to locate them," Warwickshire Police tweeted.

The emergency services remain at the scene of the fire. Meanwhile, local businesses and private houses have been evacuated, and nearby roads have been closed off.